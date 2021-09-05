Obinim and Obofuor are more of entertainers - Bulldog

Entertainment of Sunday, 5 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Celebrity pastors Daniel Obinim and Rev. Obofuor are more entertainers than 'Men of God.'



This is the view of artiste manager Bulldog who averred that the two men do more of entertaining with their engagements on social media.



"I think those men are entertainers. (There is nothing wrong) with entertainment, it is the backbone of society," he defended when asked if he stood by his position.



Whiles admitting that the duo preach the word of God, he stressed that their activities on social media pointed more in the direction of entertainers.



Bulldog made the comment when he appeared as a guest on United TV's Saturday night entertainment review programme, United Showbiz.



Host Abeiku Santana had posed the question about the new found friendliness between Obinim and Obofuor citing how the latter joined the funeral of the former's father last week.



Obinim was also present at a lavish birthday party for wife of his 'friend' Obofuor days ago.



The two men have in the past traded accusations and hurled verbal missiles at each other from their pulpits.



