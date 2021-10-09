Obinim accommodated me for two years – Fredyma

Entertainment of Saturday, 9 October 2021

Source: etvghana.com

Ghanaian sound engineer and music producer, Fred Kyei Mensah known by all as Fredyma has appreciated the founder of the International God’s Way Church Bishop Daniel Obinim for all he has done for himself and his family.



According to him, he lost everything to the June 3 flood and one of the few people who came through for him was Bishop Obinim and his wife.



In an interview with Kwabena Boafo on Happy 98.9 FM’s Obra Yi Edition of NsemPii he said, “When I lost everything, he accommodated me for two years, fed me, paid the fees of my children who were in the university and also gave me a job at his OB TV.”



He furthered that his wife also cooked for him and on weekends, “Always gave me foodstuff to send to my wife and other children.”



Fredyma explained that due to all the good Obinim has shown him, he is always hurt whenever he hears people criticising the man of God.



“When people call him all sorts of names I get hurt because he is not who people think he is, he is actually a very kind-hearted man,” he said.



He asked people to get close and know the man of God for themselves before criticising him because “Obinim is a very good man and deep man of God."