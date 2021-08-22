'Obibini will blow more if he leaves Zylofon' – Martinezz

Entertainment of Sunday, 22 August 2021

Source: www.etvghana.com

Film writer and director, Martinezz, has asserted that Obibini will blow even more when he leaves his current label, Zylofon Music.



Martinezz said on Happy FM’s Showbiz Xtra that the opportunity to reach a larger audience like the beef with Amerado has brought him, is something Obibini has been looking for for a long time because Zylofon Music was unable to do that for him.



“When you’re very good, you can get signed onto a music label but the label can also stifle your progress. If you’re an independent artiste doing your own thing on the streets and you’re hungry for success, you can make it because there are no rules on the streets. However, when you’re signed onto a label, there are structures that hinder you from doing some things’, he said.



Martinezz continued that, “Here is the situation where Obibini was signed onto a label that had about six or seven artistes so the attention was divided but with genres like dancehall and rap, you need aggressive management. He needs a team that can focus on pushing him so I think that is what is affecting him now”.



On that note, Martinezz emphasized that “Obibini will blow more when he leaves Zylofon”.



According to him, the rapper has learnt a lot from the signing and built some connections, hence, he will blow more when he parts ways with the label.



