Obibini reveals the one thing that struck him in Amerado’s diss song

In all that Amerado said in his diss track, what struck Obibini most was the fact that the Kumawood rapper labelled him a failure.



According to Obibini, he felt insulted by Amerado’s decision to question his worth adding that he is in no capacity to do that.



“He said what have I achieved and this is coming from someone who hasn’t achieved anything. What has he achieved as Amerado? If truly you have achieved something, the whole Ghana will get to find out. I don’t want to be a braggart. I just want to be confined in the lyrical realms. Is he enjoying the basic necessities of life? He works hard and I work smart. He is not fortunate enough to be blessed like I am,” he told Elsie Lamar on Talkertainment.



When asked whether his feud with Amerado was borne out of envy due to his appearance on Tim West TV, Obibini had this to say;



“What has his appearance on Tim WestWood given him? Has it afforded him money to buy some earrings for his mother? Has it made him comfortable? I don’t even want to go that tangent.”



Amerado is said to have tagged Obibini a lazy musician while spitting some bars during his appearance on Tim West TV.



During his delivery, he mentioned ‘Wudini’ a slogan that Obibini usually employs in his songs.



After that particular show on TimWestWood TV, Amerado in an interview with TV3 was asked about the jab and he responded:



"Do you think I will be on a world platform and be throwing shots to someone I have been working harder than?"



It was in this light that, Obibini hit the studio to release a diss track for Amerado titled ‘Deceased’.



Amerado also decided not to ‘let sleeping dogs lie’ as he replied Obibini’s diss with ‘The Throne’.



Obibini then came out with another titled ‘Carcass’.



Social media has since been set ablaze following the release of the diss songs from both camps.



