'Obiaa boa' - Delay posts cryptic message amidst hullabaloo on social media

Entertainment of Tuesday, 31 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian vociferous radio/TV presenter, Deloris Frimpong Manso, popularly known as Delay, seems unbothered by whatever is going around on social media.



The host of To Wo Bo Na Twi on Wontumi Radio has a message for all critics and haters. Taking to her Instagram page, she told her 2.6million followers 'Obiaaa boa' which literally suggests she is unmatched.



The phrase 'Obiaa boa' was popularised after Amerado used it as the title of his song. The rapper exuding boldness expressed he was second to none as he pooh-poohed the prowess of his competitors.



Prior to Delay's 'Obiaa boa' post, the celebrated media personality took a snipe at an unidentified woman while crowning herself as the topmost presenter in Ghana.



Typical of her introduction to her weekly interviews, the presenter, clad in red with her legs crossed, placed herself above colleagues, including her contemporaries.



“None can be compared to me; whether the old or the new generation. I am second to none. My fans on various social media platforms are solidly behind me,” she said in Twi as she rhymed on The Delay Show.



Resorting to simile, Delay likened the intelligence of an unknown female personality to diminutive socialite, Shatta Bandle’s shoes as she sought to establish how shallow the said individual is.



“Madam hater, based on your actions, I consider your brainpower to be as small as the shoes of Shatta Bandle,” she jabbed.



See her posts below:



