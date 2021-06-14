Obeng Nyarko eyes the ultimate at Miss Face of Humanity 2021

Entertainment of Monday, 14 June 2021

Source: Herman Kwame Kumatsey, Contributor

The winner of the Miss Commonwealth 2019, Miss Gloria Obeng Nyarko has been nominated to represent Ghana at the Miss Face of Humanity Global Showcase 2021.



Miss Face of Humanity Global Showcase 2021 is scheduled to take place in Toronto, Canada this year at the iconic Metro Toronto Convention Centre.



The winner will be a Global Ambassador for youth and women empowerment all around the world.



Miss Obeng Nyarko is expected to raise the flag of Ghana in Canada come October.



The newly crowned queen will present an opportunity to lead passion projects designed to make positive economic and community-focused changes in the cities she travels to.



Miss Gloria Obeng Nyarko is expected to compete with the following delegates for Miss Face of Humanity 2021:



Miss Face of Humanity Japan 2021 - Hoshimi Sakamoto



Miss Face of Humanity France 2021 - Merinda Laupa



Miss Face of Humanity Haiti 2021 - Asmide Jean-baptiste



Miss Face of Humanity Guyana 2021 - Nirmala Ramprasad



Miss Face of Humanity Rwanda 2021 - Rita Ngarambe



Miss Face of Humanity China 2021 - Shubei Zheng



Miss Face of Humanity Iran 2021 - Mina bakh



Miss Face of Humanity Comores 2021 - Nasoiti Ali



Miss Face of Humanity South Africa 2021 - Kgothatso Dithebe



Miss Face of Humanity Switzerland 2021 - Diana Kei Gonzalez



Miss Face of Humanity Namibia 2021 - Angela Hangula



Miss Face of Humanity USA 2021 - Kerri Jade Shapiro



Miss Face of Humanity Nigeria 2021 - Chinyere Believe Ibeneme



Miss Face of Humanity Zambia 2021 - Margaret Alexis Mulila



Miss Face of Humanity Kenya 2021 - Nzisa Matulu



Miss Face of Humanity Indonesia 2021 - Nadia Tjoa



Miss Face of Humanity Thailand 2021 - Bew Nuttha Thongkaew



Miss Face of Humanity Lesotho 2021 - Mamoroesi Ndaba



Miss Face of Humanity Congo 2021 - Joëlle Kabisoso



The Red Carpet Welcome Reception for Miss Face of Humanity 2021 Global Showcase will be on Sunday, October 3, 2021, and will be hosted by Samantha Elizabeth.