Obaapa Christy’s ex-husband, Pastor Love, vents again

Obaapa Christy and ex-husband throw verbal punches online



‘I have gotten over my ex-wife’ - Pastor Love exclaims



Obaapa Christy responds to ex-husband’s shades



Husband of popular gospel singer, Obaapa Christy, has kicked against claims that he is yet to heal from the pain of losing his ex-wife.



Earlier after a video in which Pastor Love allegedly threw shades at his ex-wife went viral, some individuals claimed that he is still suffering from a ‘broken heart’.



Pastor Love was captured jamming to Daddy Lumba’s ‘Mpempem’ on Tik Tok where he was stressing on the lyrics to allegedly spite his ex-wife.



The gospel singer after chancing at the said video hit back at her ex-husband, asking him to get over what they had and stop seeking ‘unnecessary attention' from her.



“This issue is very funny. You won't change? Always wasting your time on me and seeking my downfall yet you don’t succeed. Look for a job to do and stop bugging me for unnecessary attention,” Obaapa Christy responded.



But Pastor Love has sought to clarify all the rumours surrounding his viral video.



According to him, he has long gotten over his ex-wife, adding that, he will be a fool to still long for the same woman when there are plenty of choices out there.



“I am Pastor Love. When you spot my looks and body stature, you will be attracted. I have never ever suffered a broken heart. I was born and bred in Bantama and I’m a hard guy. I’m having fun on Tok Tok and all I can hear is that I was referring to my ex. I have been separated from Obaapa Christy for the past 11 years so why will I still think about her?"



"There are lots of women out there so why will I be stuck with someone’s memory? Do I look like a fool? Stop peddling such information about me. If you don’t have anything better to say about me then don’t say anything at all. I am a big man and I’m way bigger than all that. I am over that,” he stated in a video making rounds on social media.



It can be recalled that sometime in 2020, shortly after Obaapa Christy remarried in Germany, Pastor Love claimed that his ex-wife was still married to him.



In an earlier interview with Zionfelix, he claimed among other things that the gospel singer has refused him access to their children.



