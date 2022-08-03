Obaapa Christy readies new inspirational single on August 4

Entertainment of Wednesday, 3 August 2022

Source: GNA

Ghanaian gospel musician Obaapa Christy is set to release another ground-breaking single on Thursday, August 4, 2022.



The song titled "3mma Me Nsr3" which translates into English as "Let Me Not Beg", is another inspirational tune from the award-winning gospel musician.



Obaapa Christy has over the past two decades enriched the souls of believers with some nerve-racking tunes, and "3mma Me Nsr3" would not be an exception.



Her most recent single, "Glory," has become one of the most played gospel songs on the airwaves as the gospel musician continues to inspire Ghanaians with her amazing voice and lyrics.



Obaapa Christy will, on September 4, 2022, celebrate 20 years in the music industry with a musical show dubbed "Obaapa Christy at 20 concert".



The veteran gospel musician, in her quest to deliver more powerful ministry to believers, has started live worship on her Facebook and YouTube pages every Monday.