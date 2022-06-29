Obaapa Christy has kept my daughter away for 12 years - Pastor Love alleges

Entertainment of Wednesday, 29 June 2022

Pastor Love says ex-wife has denied him access to his kids



Preacher says a court granted him custody of his children



Obaapa Christy reveals she doesn't regret divorcing Pastor Love



Pastor Hammond Love has claimed that he last saw his daughter 12 years ago as a result of his former wife, Obaapa Christy's decision to keep their children away from him.



Pastor Love, who shares three children with the singer, suffered a messy divorce after it was alleged that he subjected his wife to abuse in their marriage.



The clergyman, in his latest revelation, noted that although the court granted both of them custody of their children, Christy, after relocating to Germany and remarrying, has denied him access to them.



He added that his former partner has "bad intent".



“My last child was two years when she took her to Germany. Now she is 14 years. I’ve not seen her since. I’ve left everything in the hands of God. I will not fight over them because if I do, Ghanaians will support the one with the bad intent," Pastor Love lamented in an interview on Anigye Mmere on Onua FM.



He has high hopes that once the kids are grown, they will come looking for their father.



The man of God explained that he doesn't want to cause any further damage, which is the reason why he has decided not to take his ex-wife on.



“The judge who presided over our divorce case gave the two of us custody. The children are grown now. More or less, I’m denied access to the children. I don’t want to pursue the issue because in our part of the world if you follow some of these issues to the latter, the outcome would be terrible.



“I’ve let it slide, and I’m okay. I’m not the first person to go through such trouble. I’m not the only person and won’t be the only person who has gone through and will go through. Some of the women in our society, if you are no more with them, that’s what they’ll do to you,” he noted.



Formerly known as Christiana Love, the singer rebranded to Obaapa Christy when she divorced her first husband.



In a 2017 interview with Sammy Kay on Peace FM, the singer revealed that she had no regrets about leaving her former marriage and finding love in the eyes of a new man.



“Who says I have regretted divorcing my ex-husband. It is never true. Look at me. Am I looking bad? For me, I never look back in life when I take a decision. I am very happy with my new husband. Everything is fine,” Obaapa Christy said.







