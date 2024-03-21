Obaapa Christie, Kwaku Gyasi, others to thrill Ghanaians at MTN Stands In Worship

Entertainment of Thursday, 21 March 2024

Source: newsghana.com.gh

It promises to be an exhilarating moment as MTN Ghana gears up to thrill Ghanaians with its highly anticipated event dubbed: "Stands In Worship," which is scheduled to take place at the Golden Beach Hotel in Kumasi on March 31, 2024, at 5 pm.



The event centred around the theme: "Victory in the Blood: Celebrating Our Victory as a Nation," will feature celebrated Ghanaian artistes, including Obaapa Christie, Kwaku Gyasi, ASP Kofi Sarpong, and Brother Sammy.



More so, the MTN Stand In Worship event marks a significant milestone as it is the first of its kind to be organized in Kumasi.



This event holds special significance as it coincides with the Easter celebrations, adding a unique dimension to the commemoration.



Through this event, attendees will have the opportunity to engage in worship and reflection, fostering a sense of unity and spiritual renewal within the community.



It serves as a platform for people to come together, regardless of background or denomination, to collectively celebrate the essence of Easter and its message of hope, redemption, and love.



The event also aims at uniting Christians and gospel music enthusiasts on a single platform, fostering an atmosphere for collective worship and praise to God.



The significance of this mega event extends beyond the venue, as it will be live-streamed on @MTN and broadcast on GHONETv, allowing a broader audience to join in.



Attendees will also have the opportunity to interact with all the featured artists, creating a unique connection between the performers and their audience.



This annual gospel concert, powered by MTN Ghana, has a history of presenting world-class performances, with past editions featuring renowned artists such as Donnie McClurkin, William McDowell, Sinach, Micah Stampley, Nathaniel Bassey, Patrick Duncan, Joe Mettle, and Elder Mireku.



Anticipation is high for the upcoming event, as it promises to continue the tradition of delivering exceptional musical experiences and spiritual enrichment.



The annual gospel music event is geared towards delighting fans of Ghanaian gospel music and is organized as an expression of gratitude to God for the ongoing mercies and kindness bestowed upon Ghana.



The organizers affirm that this year's edition guarantees gospel music enthusiasts an evening filled with unexpected delights. They emphasize that the divine presence will unquestionably permeate the atmosphere during the Sunday concert.