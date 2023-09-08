OV begged, cried for me to link her to Stonebwoy – Ayisha Modi

Entertainment of Friday, 8 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ayisha Modi, a socialite, and an investor has narrated how Okailey Verse popularly known as OV, begged and wept for her to connect him to Dancehall and Reggae artiste, Stonebwoy.



She explained that it took Stonebwoy to fund all the members affiliated with the Bhim Nation to go to national theatre and support and vote for her before she could emerge as the overall winner of season seven of the MTN Hitmaker in 2018.



In a TikTok video shared by GHPage TV, Ayisha Modi recounted how Stonebwoy took care of OV when she started her music career.



“I was the one who introduced you to Bhim, if not me, you didn’t know anybody in Bhim. You sent me a message that you wanted to meet Stonebwoy and during your MTN Hitmaker performance, you started doing music about him. I even had to tell Stonebwoy that you are my aunt’s daughter to convince him because he had earlier told me that he was not ready to sign anyone.



“Before you won the hitmaker award, Stonebwoy funded our transport for all the Bhim nation members to come to the national theatre to support and we voted massively for you. You wouldn’t have even won if it was not for us. You begged me and cried that you wouldn't want to work with anyone apart from Stonebwoy,” she said.



Ayisha Modi further admonished OV to desist from making false claims in public about her because she has assisted her in so many way.



“When Stonebwoy travels, he brings some stuff to you, and every investment he made for you, it was out of his own pocket and out of my own pocket. Before you talk about me, show some respect. Don’t ever disregard someone who has catered for you before. When I was in America, I used to bring one bag of clothes to you every month.



Background



Okailey Verse, popularly known as OV, issued a bold challenge to her former label boss, Livingstone Setakla, who is also known as Stonebwoy, urging him to address the speculation surrounding her departure from Burniton Music Group.



OV gained widespread recognition after winning the 2019 edition of the MTN Hitmaker music reality TV competition.



Her exceptional stage presence and musical talents swiftly earned her a contract with Burniton Music Group (BMG) following her victory.



After signing with the label, she released her hit single ‘Want Me,’ which featured the renowned reggae/dancehall artist Stonebwoy. However, their collaboration proved to be short-lived.



In mid-2019, shocking news broke that OV, along with her labelmate Kelvyn Boy, had been let go from the record label.



This unexpected development sparked numerous speculations from many quarters, leaving many puzzled.



Despite all these speculations and the allegations that these two musicians and the former manager of Stonnebwoy, Blackk Cedi, were let go because of some underhand dealing they engaged in, the exact reasons for their departure have remained undisclosed by both parties.



During a recent interview on Kwaku Manu’s ‘Aggressive Show,’ OV revealed that her former boss, Stonebwoy, possesses the true insight into why they parted ways with the label.



She expressed her reluctance to delve into the details but issued a direct challenge to the media: “I dare you, presenters, to ask him about the reasons behind our departure from the label and encourage him to reveal the truth.”



BS/OGB



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Watch the latest episode of Nkommo Wo Ho on GhanaWeb TV below:







Watch the launch of the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards on GhanaWeb TV below:











Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards



You can also watch some of our programmes below.











You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:







