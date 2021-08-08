OB lied when he said it doesn’t take much to do a comedy show set-up – Fredyma

Entertainment of Sunday, 8 August 2021

Source: etvghana.com

Ghanaian sound engineer and entertainment critic, Fredyma, has called comedian, OB Amponsah a liar for saying that it does not take much for event organizers to put up a set for a comedy show.



OB, in an interview on Happy FM’s Ayekoo After-Drive show earlier this week, made statement that he does not understand why event organizers have sidelined comedians when they do not even need much to set up for a comedy performance as compared to music performances.



Fredyma, in an interview with Doctar Cann on Showbiz Xtra, also on Happy FM, disagreed with OB.



“If you look at all the events we have in this country, they are all organized by private organizations and the focal point is profit-making. Anyone who will tell you that you don’t need a lot to put up a comedy set is a liar,” he said.



“If you used to watch DSTV, you’ll remember Nigerians had a comedy show that they used to do. Before the comedy starts, there’d be live band and all other forms of entertainment. You can’t do comedy for more than fifteen minutes. Tops, ten minutes, people will get tired of you so it’s okay if you’re given a part in regular shows to spice up the event but organizing shows mainly for comedians will be hard”, Fredyma added.



He noted that the organizers of the ‘Night of a thousand laughs’ are doing very well, and in his opinion, that is okay because we cannot have too many shows all solely for comedy.



On that note, he advised comedians, “If you see an event coming up, you need to reach out to the event organizers for a part. Don’t think that because you’re OB Amponsah, you need to sit back till they call you. I, Fredyma, when I see an event coming up, I approach the organizers and tell them what I can offer and that is what you should do.”