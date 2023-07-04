OB Amponsah calls for tax relief for showbiz events

Entertainment of Tuesday, 4 July 2023

Ghanaian comedian OB Amponsah has shed light on the financial challenges faced by comedians despite the high turnouts at comedy shows.



Speaking to Kwame Dadzie on Showbiz A-Z, OB Amponsah explained that the costs of production, logistics, and taxes often make it difficult for comedians to make meaningful profits from their events.



According to OB, comedians incur significant debts while organizing shows, only to be further burdened by tax obligations imposed on their earnings.



He expressed his frustration, stating, "You incur a lot of debts and when you are done, you have to go and pay GRA [Ghana Revenue Authority] from your debts. I think it is tough. That is when we start asking what the government has done for us."



While acknowledging that stand-up comedy is a growing industry, OB Amponsah admitted that breaking even is a challenge for most comedy shows.



However, he remains optimistic about the future and believes that with perseverance, the situation will improve gradually.



OB Amponsah appealed to the relevant authorities to show leniency towards the showbiz industry when it comes to tax payments.



He called for some form of tax relief, especially in cases where grants are not provided to support the sector.



OB's plea reflected the need for a supportive environment that encourages the growth of the entertainment industry in Ghana.



In response to concerns raised about taxes on complimentary tickets and the request for a tax holiday for emerging entertainment companies, Beatrice Nyawuto, the Principal Revenue Officer at the Debt Management Compliance and Enforcement unit of the GRA, suggested that stakeholders in the creative industry collectively petition the Commissioner General of the GRA to address these issues.



OB Amponsah is known for organizing his comedy specials, while other Ghanaian comedians such as DKB, Comedian Warris, Jacinta, MJ the Comedian, Romanus, Lekzy DeComic, and Putogo, among others, have also played a vital role in keeping the comedy culture alive through their periodic events.



Recently, OB Amponsah and Lekzy DeComic collaborated to stage a show titled 'Journey to the South' at the National Theatre on July 1, 2023.



The event showcased their comedic talents and provided an opportunity for comedy enthusiasts to enjoy a night of laughter.



The discussion on taxation in the creative industry, including OB Amponsah's insights, can be watched in the provided link, where stakeholders in the industry explored the challenges faced by creatives in fulfilling their tax obligations and sought ways to address them.





