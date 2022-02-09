'Nowadays people don’t troll me with my voice like before' - Emelia Brobbey

Entertainment of Wednesday, 9 February 2022

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Multiple-talented Ghanaian celebrity, Emelia Brobbey has revealed that she’s no more worried about people criticizing her poor vocals contained in her first song



She released her first single “Fa Me Ko” in 2019 and the song was heavily criticized for the poor vocals but she has not looked back since taking this bold step to venture into music



Speaking on the Kastle Entertainment Show with Amansan Krakye, Emelia Brobbey disclosed that she has come to realize that online trolls aren’t done to her alone.



She responded: “Nowadays people don’t troll me with my voice like they used to do but I won’t be surprised to see anything like that.



“I’ve realized it is not just me but they do it to so many people so when people troll me with my voice I don’t get surprised anymore,” she said on Cape Coast’s Kastle FM.



“It has also become the game plan of some people and I’m one person who will take both the negative and positive from such trolls and work on it,” she ended.