‘Now I am weak’ – Kennedy Agyapong’s answer to a lady’s proposal on live radio

Entertainment of Thursday, 12 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Mr. Kennedy Agyapong has shared an interesting response to a lady who blatantly offered to be his girlfriend during a live radio program.



The lady’s proposal was spotted in one of the messages that were sent in by listeners during his interview on StarChat with Bola Ray.



After an intensive conversation, the host, Bola Ray, went ahead to read the tons of messages that flooded the phone lines and that particular message caught his attention.



“Kennedy Agyapong is a maverick indeed; I have had a different perception and mindset about him. I think that people just provoke him because he is a very sweet man. I would like to be his girlfriend,” the message read.



In response, Ken who was captured in smiles said,



“Eiii! now I am weak.”



The presidential aspirant further disclosed that he is at a point in life where his focus is now driven toward impacting life and influencing societal change.



Kennedy Agyapong said he has gone past the period of entertaining and inviting more mistresses into his life.



“You see, where I am today, I don’t need any woman again. What I need to do is to effect change in people’s lives in this country,” he added.



On the same platform, Mr. Agyapong advised men against keeping multiple partners.



Mr. Kennedy Agyapong expressed that it is a daunting task to be caught in such a development, adding that with all the money in the world, one might not be able to adjust.



“I won't advise any young man to have multiple women only if you knew the problems I go through. I did it when I was young, looking back, I am advising my kids now not to do such things. Although my joy is in the kids, the problems are a lot,” he retorted.







EB/NOQ