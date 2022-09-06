Nova Blaq announces debut EP 'Crime of Passion'

Music of Tuesday, 6 September 2022

Source: Francis Amissah

Nova Blaq seems to have been packing some serious heat these past months and is set to unleash his debut EP come September 16.



Considering the type of year he's having - his 7 nominations at the 2022 Ghana Music Awards USA to be precise, what a time for the rapper to announce his forthcoming project.



The perfect icing on the cake, right? Right. But it seems Nova Blaq isn’t a sucker of extravaganza. The US-based Ghanaian rapper recently updated his Instagram bio section unbeknownst to most, getting the word out in the most low-key of ways. There’s an extended play on the way and September 16 is the release date.



Reaching out to the ‘Dark Knight’ star on phone, Nova Blaq shared all the juicy details concerning his forthcoming project, “Crime of Passion” with us: “It’s going to be a medley of 9 sounds that I’m inspired by".



He continued, "I’m tapping into different genres for this one, primarily Drill but also Afrobeat, Hip-Hop, and even 80s Pop music. You know, I came from humble beginnings and though this album may not sound like it, that’s the place it’s coming from - a place of humility."



"It’s hard, abrasive yet vulnerable. It’s very progressive too. That’s the best way I can describe what’s coming till it reaches fans. There are songs on there you can play to pump you up at the gym or before a game and songs you can drive to late into the night or in the rain. I feel those are moments lots of fans and listeners can fit into. What’s it about? Well, human nature as we know it is perfectly imperfect and to me, that is the 'Crime of Passion'. From here it’s only going to get more progressive with my sound because I feel my role as an artist is to take risks that push the culture forward and inspire others."



One of the exciting rappers as of late, the Kumasi-raised New Yorker may be in line to drop one of the hottest projects of 2022, giving fans a full grasp of what the emerging artist is all about. Save the date!