Notable faces present at IGP’s meeting with Creative Arts stakeholders

Entertainment of Wednesday, 10 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• IGP meets with the creative Arts industry players



• Musicians, actors, entertainment journalists availed themselves for meeting with IGP



• Some celebrities were absent during meeting with IGP





Scores of Ghanaian celebrities were present during the IGP’s meeting with Creative Arts Industry players held on, Wednesday, November 10, 2021.



The likes of Tagoe sisters, Shatta Wale, KiDi, Kuami Eugene, Stonebwoy, A-Plus, Fameye, OV, Sarkodie’s manager Angeltown, Van Vicker, Oheneyere Mercy Asiedu, Lawrence Asiamah (Bull-dog), D-Black, Afia Schwarzenegger, Apietus and others were present during the meeting.



Some entertainment journalists and pundits including; Kweku Kyei Darkwa (KKD), Charter house’s George Quaye, Arnold Asamoah Baidoo, Abeiku Santana, Socrates Safo, Kofi Okyere Darko (KOD), Roger Quartey and many others were also present.



However, Medikal who was recently arrested and went through an ordeal with the police was found missing at the gathering.



Although the agenda of the meeting was not communicated, there are suggestions that issues relating to the conduct of showbiz celebrities were discussed.



The meeting comes after the recent arrests of Ghanaian musicians, Shatta Wale and Medikal for various alleged offenses.



Watch the videos below:



