Not winning ‘VGMA Artiste of the Year’ award was a flip – Joe Mettle

Entertainment of Thursday, 12 May 2022

Source: happyghana.com

Ghanaian gospel sensation, Joe Mettle, has asserted that not winning the artiste of the year award at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards this year was a flip.



Joe Mettle, in an interview on the Dryve of your Lyfe on YFM, 97.9MHz, Takoradi, said. “It was the same thing that happened five years ago. It’s just that there was a flip this time”.



“Five years ago, there were quite a number of us in the category and I won. This year also, there were a number of people in the category and another person won and that’s how it goes”.



Joe Mettle believes that this is how award shows go, hence, one should not expect to be the winner every time as other industry players are also working hard and deserve to win at some point too. He noted, however, that once there is a nomination, it is equally important, and that is enough endorsement that the artiste is doing great works.



Joe Mettle, in 2017, set the record of becoming the first gospel musician to win the artiste of the year award at the prestigious Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.