Not to disrespect Medikal but Sakrodie’s impact on my songs made me known - YPee

Budding Ghanaian musician, YPee, has acknowledged that Sarkodie played a more pivotal role in his rise to prominence than Medikal did in his songs.



Speaking on The Delay Show, he stated that he means no disrespect to Medikal because he did his best for him as well.



"When I was starting my musical career, I had the opportunity to collaborate with both Medikal and Sarkodie.



“While I don't want to disrespect Medikal for his contribution to the song, I must say that Sarkodie's impact was particularly strong and instrumental in making the song gain widespread recognition,” YPee explained.



After this revelation, YPee, however, also clarified that his decision to engage in a rap battle with Medikal was not solely influenced by the dispute between Medikal and Strongman, instead, he approached the situation with a strategic mindset, recognizing the growing interest in rap music among Ghanaians at the time.



"As a rapper, you have to be strategic. During that period, rap music was gaining significant attention, and I realized that I had my own unresolved issues to address through my music.



“So, I composed a diss track, not because Medikal had an issue with Strongman, but because I saw it as an opportunity to voice my thoughts and contribute to the rap culture," YPee emphasized.



In 2019, YPee had previously opened up about his strained relationship with Medikal. He revealed in an exclusive interview with Ghpage TV that Medikal had declined to perform their collaborative hit song, "Me Y3 Guy," during a show where Medikal was the headline artiste.







