Not every Reggae or Dancehall artiste is a wee smoker – Epixode

Entertainment of Thursday, 28 July 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

Theophilus Nii Arday Otoo, known in showbiz circles as Epixode, a musician and record producer, has disclosed that not every Reggae or Dancehall artiste smokes marijuana, popularly called wee.



"Not to say that every reggae or dancehall artiste uses marijuana; that's a misconception because me, for instance, I've never smoked wee before in my life," he said in an interview with Amansan Krakye.



He added in an interview monitored by MyNewsGh.com, "I have never drunk alcohol before, but I have locks, and people tend to mix it up because not everybody who has locks is a Rastafarian though mine is dreadlocks".



According to the 2021 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) Reggae Dancehall Artiste of the Year, there are a lot of people who use marijuana but don't have dreadlocks or are not related to their genre of music.



"There are a countless number of people out there who are not reggae dancehall artiste or not having dreadlocks but use marijuana even more than the reggae dancehall artiste do," he said.



"But then, with time, when we educate ourselves more on these things, our eyes will be opened enough to understand these things better than now," he concluded on Cape Coast's Kastle FM.