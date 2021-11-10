Not all of us want women with big ‘shankus’ – Kwame Nkrumah Tikese

Entertainment of Wednesday, 10 November 2021

Source: mynewsgh.com

Broadcast Journalist with Despite Media Kwame Nkrumah Tikese has revealed that not all men are over-obsessed with women who have huge backsides.



The craving for women with big butts has resulted in some women wearing cushions to enhance their looks in order to be attracted to the opposite sex as there is that erroneous impression that those with such looks appear more beautiful.



Others who are wealthy undergo Liposuction to meet what has now become standards for certain classes of women in the country



But reacting to these concerns on his show, the host of the Ade Akye Abia morning show on Okay FM said “If the man sees that you have enhanced your butts he would not marry you for fear that your female children in future will have table-like butts.



Your butts are not natural because you are failing to be of yourself. No matter what you are, the men would like you the way you are. Not all the men are interested in women with huge backsides”, he emphasized.



Some men get turned on seeing women with big butts. It is one of the first things they discover in women. For most men, it’s the body first, then the face. They analyze how well-formed the shapes are or how soft the butts would be to touch. Being able to have sexual relations with women endowed this way is a major achievement to most.