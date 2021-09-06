Not all men are looking for virgins as wives – Women told

Entertainment of Monday, 6 September 2021

A section of the public holds the mentality that men, during their youthful days, prefer women who are sexually active but tend to settle with virgins when it’s time for marriage.



But reacting to this claim, Communication Professional, Benjamin Alpha, argued that, there are some qualities men look out for in a woman adding that a woman's value should not be based on virginity.



Speaking on Moans and Cuddles on GhanaWeb TV, Alpha told host, Paulina Dedaa Opoku that not all men are in search of virgins as wives.



“I don’t think that the question is about a woman being a virgin for me. If you are a virgin it is fine, it is perfectly okay, but as a basis or requirement for a man to place a value on you for him to enter into a relationship with you, I shudder to think if a lot of men consider that," said Alpha.



Reacting to why some men settle down with virgins when it is time to marry he noted that “It is not a fast rule that applies to all men that men can date any woman but when it comes to marriage, they go in for a virgin. There are people that out of experience, they think that if someone is a virgin, they’re quite afraid of sex and they make it difficult."



He furthered that people think that if the person is a virgin, in terms of making the sex more pleasurable, they do not have the experience adding that some assume that women who haven’t had sex prior to marriage are afraid of sex.



“So, for those people, they think that they want to have a very pleasurable sexual life and they think they can find in people who are already sexually exposed. There are others too that think that if their woman is sexually exposed, the woman is too ‘spoilt’, and so they want somebody who is a novice at it so they can impose their sexual ideas on this kind of woman,” he noted.



