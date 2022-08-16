North Tongu proud of you: Ablakwa congratulates Miss Ghana 2022

Entertainment of Tuesday, 16 August 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

North Tongu MP Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has assured the winner of the 2022 Miss Ghana Contest Miriam Xorlasi Tordzeagbo of his continued support and that of the constituency as she prepares to take part in the Miss World competition.



Miss Ghana 2022, who hails from the North Tongu Constituency was crowned on Sunday, 14 August 2022.



Congratulating the queen in a Facebook post, the North Tongu lawmaker said: “I am delighted our entire community believed in her dream & rallied support for her.



“The Chiefs & good people of North Tongu are exceedingly proud of her accomplishments.”



He added: “The dynamic basic school teacher and beauty queen can be assured of our continuous support, particularly for her 2022 Miss World competition & her ambitious project to offer social protection for Ghana’s aged.”



The winner represented the Volta Region in the contest.



