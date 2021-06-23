Norbert Fosu: The KNUST alumnus who designed the VGMA plaque

Entertainment of Wednesday, 23 June 2021

Source: kuulpeeps.com

The plaque for the Ghana Music Awards has been changed over the years. The current plaque, which was unveiled during the 2019 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA), was designed by Norbert Fosu.



Norbert recently graduated from Ohio University with a master’s degree in Information Graphics and Interactive Design. He had his undergraduate education at Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) where he obtained a degree in Communication Design in 2013.



According to Norbert, his passion and love for visual arts was inspired by his mother who was a seamstress.



“Sitting at my mother’s side, watching her cut patterns and designs out of vibrant coloured textiles, I developed my love for art and my affinity for design.



"My mother was a seamstress and as a child, while other boys were outside, running around I sat by her side fascinated by the skill and creativity it took to turn a simple piece of cloth into a beautiful outfit. Watching her, I developed a keen interest in art and design from a very young age,” he revealed on his website.



As a Visual Artist, Norbert has acquired a wealth of knowledge and experience of more than eleven years in the field of design.



“Designing for me has become a lifestyle. I find myself analyzing the application of design in every aspect of life – from products to film, to architecture or just an ordinary everyday encounter,” he stated.



Norbert has great skills in graphic design, video production, and animation / motion graphics. The software and tools he uses for his work include Illustrator, Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Premiere, After Effect, Lightroom, Toon boom, Cinema 4D and InDesign.



“The goal of a designer is to listen, observe, understand, sympathize, empathize, synthesize, and glean insights that enable him or her to make the invisible visible,” is a quote by American new media designer David Hillman Curtis, which according to Norbert perfectly describes his approach to the creative process.



“I find inspiration in the routine of life. I am motivated by the finished product of my work rather than material rewards; the challenge of a project is my drive,” he indicated.



“I have an extremely keen eye for detail, which is what I believe separates me from the average visual communicator. A trait, which enables me to produce superior, effective, and professional results,” he added.



Norbert’s goal is to bring about positive change through simple innovative ideas for businesses, brands, and the community at large.