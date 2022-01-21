Non-Christian concerts are avenues for soul-winning – Empress Gifty replies critics

Entertainment of Friday, 21 January 2022

Ghanaian gospel musician, Empress Gifty, has reiterated that a Gospel musician gracing the concerts of the ‘heathen’ is a means to win souls for Christ.



According to Empress, her justifications aligns with her work as a minister of the Gospel.



In a conversation on TV3 NewDay, she stated that there was nothing wrong with her making appearances on secular shows because her appearance can serve as a medium of repentance to audiences.



Empress Gifty was the only gospel artiste who performed at Stonebwoy’s Bhim Concert and other concerts during the December festive season.



“I am a versatile artiste. My presence on the secular shows can serve as a medium for repentance for others. I don’t see why there should be a barrier. If a secular artist is having a show and invites me, why I should reject the offer?



“The Bible says we should go into the world and preach business. The church is choked. We have been so confined in all that we do. We do it every day. This is the time for us. Let’s go out and do something.”



The ‘Jesus Over Do’ hitmaker revealed that even though she is a gospel act, she still interacts with some secular artists in the industry.



“I have a lot of secular artists I talk to and work with. A variety of music genres doesn’t mean there should be differences amongst us. And bring segregation. It’s all about you and your mind,” she said.



Speaking on the state of the Ghanaian music industry, she said the industry should be made attractive to attract more investors and enhance its prolific.



“We need to value our own. We have to love and support our own and the Ghanaian gospel music will get there.”