Nolsatlgia as crowd jams to Ofori Amponsah's 'Emmanuella' at Promiseland concert

Entertainment of Saturday, 25 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

King Promise organizes Promiseland concert



Ofori Amponsah performs at Promisland concert



Shatta Wale, Sarkodie others perform at Promiseland concert



Fans went wild at King Promise’s ‘Promiseland’ concert when Ofori Amponsah stormed the stage with back-to-back performances of his timeless hit songs.



The crowd heightened when ‘MrAll4Real’ introduced one of his popular jams, ‘Emmanuella’ on stage.



The audience did not only vibe and dance to the tune but also sang along ‘word-for-word’.



Perhaps the song brought unforgettable memories into the minds of many fans present.



King Promise held his annual festival, ‘Promiseland’ on December 24, 2021 which drew fans from across Ghana including foreigners.



Several artistes including Darkovibes, Sarkodie, Shatta Wale and many others graced the stage with impeccable performances at the concert.





Watch the video below



