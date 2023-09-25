Nollywood is not a ground for for amateurs – Kanayo O. Kanayo fires

Entertainment of Monday, 25 September 2023

Source: mynigeria.com

Veteran Nollywood actor, Kanayo O. Kanayo, has expressed his views on Nollywood, Nigeria's movie industry, stating that it is not a place where up-and-coming actors should learn how to act. According to the popular actor, many people enter the industry with the intention of learning how to act, which he believes should not be encouraged.



Speaking in an interview with Afia TV, the legendary actor emphasized that the movie industry should not be a platform for amateurs but should serve as a platform for honing talents. He welcomed everyone to join the movie industry but added that they should ensure they have a genuine "calling for acting."



Kanayo said, “Nollywood should not be a platform for BBL (bum bum enlargement). Nollywood should not be a place for people engaging in illegal activities. Nollywood should not be a place where individuals' money is stolen in hotels. All these Nollywood-related issues, such as some individuals engaging in gay or lesbian activities, should not be associated with the industry.



“It is a platform for creativity. Nollywood is not a place for learning how to act. Many people come to Nollywood with the intention of learning how to act. You are supposed to come to the industry to improve and refine your talent. Many individuals, after hearing that Genevieve [Nnaji] is a millionaire and Omotola [Akande] is a billionaire, borrow wigs and try to deceive themselves by joining the movie industry.



“We all have different paths. Everyone is welcome, but the fact is, find out whether you have a genuine passion for acting. Just because your neighbor says you know how to act, it doesn't mean you are an actor. You need some level of education to enter Nollywood.



“It doesn't really matter if you studied medicine and want to pursue acting. But please, don't do it because you are facing difficulties or your business has stopped thriving. Many people, when their businesses collapse, turn to acting. That's not how it should be. To become a medical doctor, you need to dedicate seven years. I spent six years studying to become a lawyer. So, why do you think you can just decide to become an actor without proper dedication?



“These days, you know what happens? If you're a woman and you own an SUV, whether you are attractive or not, filmmakers will ask you to become an actress because they want to use your car repeatedly in their movies. They might offer you a small role.



“Some people are tarnishing the industry's reputation because they want to sell sex or their bodies, and this is not healthy for the industry. However, everyone is welcome. Instagram stars are the ones giving the industry a bad name, and I don't want anyone to follow their path because their fame is often short-lived.”