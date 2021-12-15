Nollywood actor Karibi Fubara is dead

Entertainment of Wednesday, 15 December 2021

Source: mynigeria.com

Popular Nollywood actor Karibi Fubara has been reported dead.



His demise was announced by his sister, Stella Fubara on December 15, 2021.



“He was a warrior, now he’s an angel in heaven,” said a social media post by his sister, Stella, a top official working with the government of Dubai, where the actor had been undergoing cancer treatment for the past year.



The post was met with tributes by popular Nollywood actors and actresses including, Rita Dominic, Funke Akindele, Kate Henshaw, Sharon Ooja, among others.



The “God calling” actor prior to his demise was diagnosed with cancer sometime in 2020.



Karibi, who married popular Nollywood fashion entrepreneur, Yolanda Okereke in 2019, won many hearts in films such as the recent 'Smart Money Woman' and 'God Calling'.





