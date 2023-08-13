Nogokpo vs Agyinasare: ‘We're ready for a showdown at the stadium' - Vida Adutwumwaa

Entertainment of Sunday, 13 August 2023

Popular entertainment pundit, Vida Adutwumwaa has expressed disappointment in Bishop Agyinasare and the traditional council of Nogokpo over their inability to end their prolonged feud despite calls for both parties to bury the hatchet.



Vida Adutwumwaa holds the viewpoint that perhaps they should be allocated a stadium within the country to showcase their individual abilities.



Speaking on the United Showbiz Show, she explained that, she cannot understand why both parties are bent on sustaining their feud and proving they are superior to the other when it comes to spiritual prowess and strength.



“There have been several talks for peace but none of the parties involved is willing to heed the advice. Today, you would find one party doing a press conference, tomorrow another party is doing a crip walk on the pulpit.



"I mean, we are tired, they want a stadium, and we are ready to offer it. No one is going to advise them to end their clash anymore. They would finally attain what they plan to achieve”, Adutwumwaa explained.



She added, “In fact, most of us only read about Biblical miracles, maybe they would offer us the opportunity to see fire drop from the skies.”



Archbishop Charles Agyinasare, the founder and leader of Perez Chapel International had in a recent sermon in his church called the bluff of the chiefs and people of Nogokpo in the Ketu South Municipality of the Volta region after their two separate ultimatums given him have all elapsed and he is still alive and kicking.



According to him, he derives his strength from the almighty God and no weapon fashioned against him by any mortal being shall ever prosper.



“In Numbers 23:8, it says, ‘how shall I curse whom God has not cursed, how shall I defile whom the Lord has not defiled. If God has not cursed me, how dare you curse me? If God has not defiled me, as a child of God, when you defile me, there is trouble.



“When they invoke spirits against you, and make incantations against you, they are blessing you. When they say your life must be cut short, they are increasing your life. When they say harm and destruction must come to you, they are opening a portal of protection and favour.



“It is important to remember this and me, in this country, I am an example that if you are a child of God and they pour libation against you and they give you 14 days to live, after 60 days, you will still be dancing,” the revered man of God said during sermon to his congregation.



He added that being able to survive the spiritual warfare against the dreaded Nogokpo and its traditional leaders is historic



“That history can never be erased because it was done publicly, all the TV stations took it, social media took it that ‘we will show Agyinasare in 14 days who controls the cosmic realm’ and after 60 days, we are still here,” he said.



The ultimatum follows the preacher's reference to Nogokpo as the "demonic" headquarters of the Volta Region during a sermon.



In the midst of the controversy, Agyinasare provided clarification that his statements were not aimed at diminishing any particular town or its inhabitants. He further elaborated that his comments were intended to elucidate the concept of divine protection to his congregation.



