Nogokpo leadership took advantage of Agyinasare’s comments to improve their brand - Abeiku Santana

Renowned Media personality and entrepreneur, Abeiku Aggrey Santana has said that the township of Nogokpo owes Archbishop Charles Agyinasare a commendation for helping it improve its self-image.



In June this year, representatives from the traditional council of Nogokpo put out a statement condemning statements made by the Founder of Perez Chapel International, Archbishop Charles Agyinasare, after he said that Nogokpo was the “demonic headquarters” of the Volta region.



The elders of the town summoned him to appear before them to render an apology within 14 days or face their wrath, a request which wasn’t honoured.



Speaking on United Showbiz on UTV in light of the controversy, Abeiku Santana stated that the leadership of Nogokpo used the opportunity to improve the brand and popularity of the town.



“I think the spins and twists of the comments made Nogokpo popular in a way. If you look closely, the Nogokpo leadership started granting interviews and press conferences. When have you ever seen or heard the leadership of Nogokpo granting interviews? So they took advantage of the remarks of the archbishop to market themselves and paint themselves in a good light.”



He added that the bishop has rather helped them indirectly to brand and sell themselves as normal, peace-loving people and as such, deserves a commendation from them.



“The Archbishop rather helped them to brand and sell the destination as a unique place with its own religious festival, its own traditional religion and a judicial system which is an alternative to our justice system. All these would make those sitting at home want to visit the place, and when visitors come, Nogokpo gets money. So the archbishop rather helped them a lot,” he added.



