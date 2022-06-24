Nobody has to pay a penny to go to my school – Michael Blackson

Entertainment of Friday, 24 June 2022

Source: gbcghanonline.com

American-Ghanaian-Liberian actor and comedian, Michael Blackson has revealed that the new school he has constructed at Nsaba near Swedru in the Central Region is completely free and no one has to pay a penny to attend.



Speaking on the Breakfast Show on GTV, Blackson stated that the newly built school is a private one and every child would get a scholarship.



The award-winning comedian is currently looking for qualified people to occupy the principal position in the school.



He says, numerous applications have been received and interviews will be conducted before he leaves for the United States.



“I would try to do an interview before I leave. I’m going to do it in the next couple of days, I hire an HR person to find somebody and once I get the headmaster, we would put the whole team together.”



“The response so far has been crazy, and the search has just begun,” he added.



The comedian indicated that he is looking for the right person to head the school and instill good values in the pupils so they become better future leaders.



“It is very important who the right person is because I want them to be the best and I don’t care, I’m going to find the best person, and I want these kids to be very special kids. The goal is to go further than that," he said.



He explained further that the main reason why he is giving back to his community is to imbibe in the young ones, the attitude to also give back to society.



“If you make it in life from this school, I want you to come back here in 30 years to make a difference to your people. It is just an eye-opening for everybody, everybody in the whole world…… if everybody went back to their original places and did something for the kids, we would all make a difference, " he added.