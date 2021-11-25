Nobody can say only gospel songs are sung in heaven - Kwame Yogot

Entertainment of Thursday, 25 November 2021

Source: GH Kasa, Contributor

Ghanaian emerging Hiplife and comic rapper, Kwame Yogot has stated he does not believe Gospel music will be the only genre in heaven.



This month has been a busy one for Kwame Yogot as he was spotted on what looked like a carnival-themed video that featured Kwaku Flick.



In an interview on Y3 Kasa Tv with Blogger Jibriel, Kwame Yogot strongly believes he has been able to fulfill the purpose of his existence on earth since he was created to produce good music for the world.



He stated he believes he will still rap to fans even when he is called to heaven.



"I know God didn't give me the bible to preach but asked me to come and produce good music for people to listen. He gave me the talent and I am doing the job he gave me".



"Nobody can say only Gospel songs are sung in heaven. We've not gone there so we can't say things we know nothing about."



When asked if he was a virgin, the ‘Biibi Besi’ hitmaker claims he is not a virgin and he does not think virgins exist in Ghana.



Watch the full interview below



