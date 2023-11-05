Nobody can force me off stage - Stonebwoy reacts after Sarkodie's team stops his performance at Tidal Rave

Entertainment of Sunday, 5 November 2023

Dancehall musician, Stonebwoy had a sharp response to Sarkodie's manager, AngelTown, after an unexpected interruption of his performance at the 2023 Tidal Rave Concert held at La Palm Royal Beach.



AngelTown unexpectedly appeared on the stage resulting in a chaotic interruption of the Dancehall musician's performance.



The artiste manager after invading the stage, climbed onto the DJ's turntable and forcibly halted his performance.



Stonebwoy was unaware of the confrontation at first, as he had turned away to prepare for his next song.



All efforts to allow Stonebwoy to continue with his performance proved futile as AngelTown who was later joined by DJ Mensah stood their ground.



In his final submission to the fans who travelled from far to see him perform, Stonebwoy decided to have a dig at AngelTown stating that no one can force him off stage.



"Thank you very much. I needed to say thank you before I leave. Nobody can force me off stage...," the dancehall musician said after his microphone was eventually turned off.



The altercation seemed to have arisen due to Stonebwoy exceeding his allocated performance time, which in turn caused delays for other artists scheduled to perform, including Sarkodie, R2Bees, and King Promise.



Sarkodie later mounted the stage about 20 minutes after the security team donning reflectors had restored calm on stage.



Watch how Sarkodie’s manager stopped Stonebwoy’s performance at the 2023 Tidal Rave below









