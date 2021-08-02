NoPressureOnY: Sark needed huge names to take his album to the next level

Entertainment of Monday, 2 August 2021

Source: etvghana.com

Brown Berry, a host of Ghana’s favorite daybreak program on Y107.9FM, Ryse n Shyne, has opined that Sarkodie needed to put huge artists on his No Pressure album to take it to the next level.



Brown Berry made this suggestion during the No Pressure album review with Rev. Erskine, Dj Ganj, and DJ Loft on the Myd-Morning Radio show officially hosted by Rev. Erskine on Y107.9FM.



Looking at the features on the album, Brown Berry said, “Medikal is on there, Cassper Nyovest is on there, Oxlade is on there and I like MOG because he produced a lot of songs on there. I’m very glad he did. I like some of the collaborations on the album but I think having a very huge name on it would’ve taken this to the next level.”



Rev. Erskine questioned whether artists really need collaborations with huge artists, be it local or international ones to make an album perfect and Brown Berry explained that for young or upcoming artists, then it may not exactly be a requirement because they need to show what they can do on their own.



However, “If you’re Sark and you’ve been around for this long and you’ve been delivering ever since, nobody can say anywhere that Sark did not deliver at any point. He’s delivered ever since so when you get to a certain level and you’re carrying the entire country on your neck, you need certain collaborations to be able to take things to the next level not just for you but for the entire country.”



For example, he cited Burna Boy with his ‘Twice as tall’ album on which he featured huge guest appearances like Youssou N’Dour, Naughty by Nature, Sauti Sol, Chris Martin, and Stormzy, and his African Giant album which also features Jorah Smith, Jeremih, Damian Marley, Zlatan Ibile, Angelique Kidjo, Future, among others. ‘Twice as Tall’ won the Global Music album at the 2021 Grammys and African Giant got a nomination in the same category at the 2020 Grammy awards.



Rev commented on this saying that it came as no shock when Burna Boy got into the Grammy’s because he talked about making it severally and looking at the body of work that he put out, it was obvious he had a plan. On that note, Erskine queried whether Sarkodie had any such plan with his album.



“That is one of the things I really wanna ask Sark if I get him one-on-one. I want to know his plan,” Rev. Erskine said.