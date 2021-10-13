You are here: HomeEntertainment2021 10 13Article 1378990

Entertainment of Wednesday, 13 October 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

#NoBraDay challenge tops Twitter trends as ladies flood the internet with ‘braless’ photos

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

#NoBraDay aims to raise awareness of breast cancer during the month of October #NoBraDay aims to raise awareness of breast cancer during the month of October

• Each year, October 13 is earmarked as #NoBraDay

• The event is intended to create awareness on breast cancer

• Females are encouraged to not wear bras on this day

Gradually and steadily, it has become a norm that on October 13, women across the world rally around social media to share ‘braless’ pictures of themselves in a bid to join the breast cancer awareness campaign.

The month of October (Pink October) has been set aside to campaign to raise awareness about the impact of breast cancer and #NoBraDay is part of the activities lined up for the commemoration.

Women all over the world particularly Ghanaian women have shared pictures of themselves wearing clothes without their braziers.

Also, some breast cancer survivors who have undergone Mastectomy (breast cancer surgery that removes the entire breast) have boldly shared bare-chested pictures of themselves to inspire others.

Individuals on social media have since reacted to the countless photos which have sparked outrage on social media.

Watch the tweets below.










































News

Private legal practitioner, Moses Foh-Amoaning

We are ready to meet you at the Supreme Court – Foh-Amoaning dares pro-LGBTQI+ coalition

Sports

Partey scored a free kick against Zimbabwe

‘No Thomas, no Partey’ – FIFA react to Ghana’s win over Zimbabwe

Business

The Ghana card is issued by the National Identification Authority

'No Ghana Card, no salary payment for government workers from December 1' - CAGD

Africa

Mariam Sankara is widow of Thomas Sankara

It's a shame Compaore is boycotting murder trial - Sankara's widow

Opinions

2021 United Nations Food Systems Summit

What purpose did the UN Food Systems Summit serve if about 200,000 people have died of hunger since it ended?