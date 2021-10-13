NoBraDay challenge tops Twitter trends as ladies flood the internet with ‘braless’ photos

Entertainment of Wednesday, 13 October 2021

#NoBraDay aims to raise awareness of breast cancer during the month of October

• Each year, October 13 is earmarked as #NoBraDay



• The event is intended to create awareness on breast cancer



• Females are encouraged to not wear bras on this day



Gradually and steadily, it has become a norm that on October 13, women across the world rally around social media to share ‘braless’ pictures of themselves in a bid to join the breast cancer awareness campaign.



The month of October (Pink October) has been set aside to campaign to raise awareness about the impact of breast cancer and #NoBraDay is part of the activities lined up for the commemoration.



Women all over the world particularly Ghanaian women have shared pictures of themselves wearing clothes without their braziers.



Also, some breast cancer survivors who have undergone Mastectomy (breast cancer surgery that removes the entire breast) have boldly shared bare-chested pictures of themselves to inspire others.



Individuals on social media have since reacted to the countless photos which have sparked outrage on social media.



