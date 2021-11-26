No woman is a ‘single mother’ - Popular Nigerian actress

Entertainment of Friday, 26 November 2021

Veteran Nollywood actress, Shan George is of the view that there is no such thing as a 'single mother'.



According to her, society created the word 'single mother' to make people feel small about themselves.



She took to her social media page and wrote;



"No woman is a single mother. There’s a mother and there’s a father. Simple. Society is always looking for words to use for people to feel small and inadequate about themselves."



However, some social media users disapproved of her post,



adorables_fashion1 wrote;



A single mother is a woman that has a child/children and is unmarried. The single there is to emphasize her status. A father can be single too. Its the child that can claim he/she has parents.



the_bimboakisanya;



I am a single parent cos I am raising my child all by myself. We don’t need to twist it ma



jes_hair;



What if she bought the s.p.e.r.m is she not a Single mom?



angel_caily;



But she said the truth.. na person give her belle!!! There’s a man in the picture.