No woman for now – Funny Face declares

Entertainment of Tuesday, 5 April 2022

Funny Face to start life on a clean note



Funny Face to stay away from women for a while



Comedian, Funny Face urged to rediscover himself



After battling severe depression due to his unhealthy ordeal with women, Funny Face has finally decided to remain single until further notice.



The comic actor said he intends to focus on comedy, acting, music and every other thing that brings him fulfillment asides women.



In an interview with Delay, Funny said the time to invest in self-development is now adding that he has started on a clean sheet.



“For now, I don’t intend to get involved with any woman. I will be celibate and focus on other things. Things that revolve around my career,” he stated in an interview with Delay.



Delay after listening attentively to Funny Face said he should rather build a stronger relationship with God and rediscover himself in other fields.



“From all that has happened to you so far, your main triggers are women. I am not saying that don’t go in for a woman but all I’m saying is that on your road to self-actualization and discovery, you need to spend time with God and find out what makes you alive again. I witnessed your beginnings and I know the grace that you carry. You have a second chance at life. I am saying this because you could have died. Not everyone who went through what you went through would have survived. I’m so happy that you’re here,” she stated.



Watch the video below:



