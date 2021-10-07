'No stretch marks on my breast' - Akuapem Poloo goes wild in new video

Entertainment of Thursday, 7 October 2021

Actress and singer, Akuapem Poloo has once again reminded Ghanaians that she has a banging body despite being a mother to an 8-year-old son.



Poloo during an appearance on Zylofon FM to promote her new single titled "Waboka" put on display more than an inch of her cleavage and stomach to prove that she doesn't have 'stretch marks' years after giving birth.



Born Rosemond Brown, the actress has been at the center of controversies but according to her, nothing can break her down as she continues to entertain her fans and followers.



For a body that is fit for a model, Akuapem Poloo also known as Sexy Poloo takes pride in her physical outlook.



"No stretch mark on my breast, I have a child but look at my stomach. I was specially created by God. Just take a look at me, I eat a lot but I still look good," she said.



In reaction to the video which was posted on her Instagram posts, her followers have indicated that she made the men in the studio of Zylofon FM uncomfortable as they were taken by surprise when she stripped.



"Poloo, you have really killed those guys there. Some of them don't know what they're doing again," a follower, Amazon wrote.



Another, Maabena added: "God born you well well."



A third, Skylifa wrote: "So they can’t see your flat Tommy until you strip it off."





