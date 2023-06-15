No serious-minded musician solely relies on DJs for promotion – Incredible Zigi

Entertainment of Thursday, 15 June 2023

Ghanaian dance artist, Incredible Zigi, has stated that no serious-minded musician relies solely on DJs for promotion.



According to the popular choreographer, musicians must use other means apart from radio DJs to make sure their songs get the needed attention.



Speaking to Amansan Krakye, he said “If you are an artiste and you rely on DJs alone to make your songs go viral then maybe you’re not serious with your promo”.



During an interview on Cape Coast-based Property FM, he admonished musicians.



“Now there’s TikTok and other social media platforms which you can use by giving the song to an influencer to make it a trend,” he remarked on the show.



He added, “I have over 600K following on TikTok alone so these are platforms that we can use to promote songs whilst the DJs also promote the song”.