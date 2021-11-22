No serious country will make 'whashawasay' trend – Kwabena Kwabena

Entertainment of Monday, 22 November 2021

Source: mynewsgh.com

Award-winning Highlife musician Kwabena Kwabena known in real life as George Kwabena Adu says a country that is serious with its music business will not make “whashawa say” trend.



According to him, while colleagues in other countries are focusing on making good music that will generate good income and also sell their countries, Ghanaians are focused on trivialities.



He believes that the country, its citizens and especially entertainers should focus on music as a business and not something is done to while away time so that there can be some level of seriousness.



“We popularize certain songs which in my opinion the sensationalism is too much and the humour is too much. Music is not comedy, music is serious business…”



He added, “why are we playing with it. We always make examples with our neighbours. Have you seen how serious they are? They won’t sing whashawa say”.



Cecilia Marfo has for the past weeks been in the trends after videos of her trying to sing English songs with the wrong pronunciation of the words in the song.



Popular amongst them is “what Shall I say Unto The Lord” which she pronounces as “whashawa say”.