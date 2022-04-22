'No pressure', I’m not yet ready for marriage – 26-year-old Cina Soul

Entertainment of Friday, 22 April 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

Cina Soul, born Christie Quincyna Quarcoopome, has said that she is not yet thinking about marriage.



The 26-year-old University of Ghana graduate and product of Aburi Girls SHS said that though she is not young to get married, she is not yet ready.



“What is this pressure you want to give me, I think I’m not ready yet for marriage but I don’t want to say that I’m too young.



“Because for marriage, by the time you are over 20 years, you are okay to get married for the biological clock and I’m talking about women. But for now, that’s not where my mind is. I’m not there at all. Not now. Give me small time and I’ll invite you for my wedding,” she told Amansan Krakye on Cape Coast-based Kastle FM.



Television personality, Berla Mundi recently reacted to the death of Osinachi Nwachukwu and said that it is time to end questions on when people intend to settle down.



The late Nigerian musician, Osinachi Nwachukwu who is popularly remembered for her hit song ‘Ekueme’ is said to have suffered domestic violence at the hands of her husband.