No one wants to intentionally make a terrible movie - Stella Damasus

Entertainment of Thursday, 23 June 2022

Source: mynigeria.com

Veteran actress, Stella Damasus has made a statement in support of filmmakers working hard to develop the Nigerian movie industry in spite of the challenges they deal with.



She took to her Instagram page to share a heartwarming video showing how much hard work goes into Nollywood films and the sometimes, heartbreaking criticisms they get online.



According to the actress, some Nigerians pass negative comments online about the work of filmmakers but they do not know the heavy efforts they put into their work to try to create the best movies.



“So I’ve gone online a couple of times and I hear people criticizing the Nigerian movie industry, criticizing our films and condemning it.



“Not even constructive criticisms but really negative things and it hurts me because they think it is easy to get a bunch of people together, get crew, get cast, get them to different locations, shoot morning to morning, suffer.



“I don’t think anyone wants to waste time and money and intentionally make a bad film. We do our best with the little we have. We try, we push and that’s why we still have a thriving industry today, because of the hard work,” she wrote.



The actress is among the very few vocal voices in the industry.







