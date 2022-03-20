No one’s relationship should be your 'couple goals' – Serwaa Amihere

Entertainment of Sunday, 20 March 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

Television personality, Serwaa Amihere has cautioned the youth to stop looking at the relationships of others as a benchmark for theirs.



According to Serwaa Amihere, a number of couples who post about their relationships on social media do that for the likes and other accompaniments.



To her, it’s imperative that people stick to what works for them rather than look at what others are doing.



“No one’s relationship should be your “couple goals”. People are doing things for the likes and views. Do what works for you,” she said in a tweet she shared.



In recent times couples who have shared their activities together on social media have come back to tell the world that they were living a lie.



An example is a relationship between Shatta Wale and Michy which ended in a bad taste after Michy is said to have escaped from the residence of Shatta Wale.



The two were the toast of many young ladies who wanted their relationships to be just like the two portrayed on social media.