No one is safe in Nigeria - Kate Henshaw laments

Entertainment of Wednesday, 18 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Kate Henshaw's worker stabbed



Popular actress calls out Nigerian clinic



Nigerians share terrible experiences at the hospital



Nigerian actress, Kate Henshaw on Wednesday, narrated how one of her workers was stabbed on the streets of Lagos.



According to Kate, her female cleaner was unfortunately denied treatment when she visited a nearby clinic with her wounds. The victim wasn’t attended to but instead ordered to visit another hospital because "they do not treat knife wounds.”



On May 18, she took to Twitter to lament the insecurity in her country adding that citizens were no longer safe due to similar cases recorded in several communities.



"My cleaner was stabbed this morning at 6am on her way to work on Idowu Martins next to Mega Plaza...She managed to get to a clinic nearby and was sent away that they do not treat knife wounds!! She is now receiving treatment at another hospital. No one is safe!! No one," she wrote.



A number of concerned Nigerians who reacted to the post shared their experience in some hospitals with others demanding that she name and shame the clinic which failed to attend to the emergency case involving her staff.



A Twitter handler @JediH_ commented: "Most of these clinics reject patients to not have 'death on their hands'. But we ask, isn't the Hippocratic Oath for saving lives rather than avoiding to save them? Hopefully, you get to know more. Good morning."



Another @Jide_Olusola called on authorities to address the issue of hospitals rejecting emergency cases. His tweet read: "Speedy and full recovery to your staff. I can't imagine the trauma she must be going through after seeing her life almost taken from her. There is a law banning hospitals from rejecting issues like this. Why isn't it being enforced? Aunty Kate, do what you can please!"





See the post below:



