No one is obliged to help you – NAM1 to Shatta Wale

Entertainment of Sunday, 2 January 2022

Source: zionfelix.net

The CEO of Zylofon Media, Nana Appiah Mensah aka NAM1, has added his voice to Shatta Wale’s rant about Nigerian artistes.



Shatta Wale is unhappy about how Nigerians fail to show equal love after Ghanaians have shown them massive love—with regards to the airing of their songs in Ghana.



While he has been supported by some people, others disagree with him.



In a post sighted by Zionfelix.net, NAM1 stated that no one is obliged to help another regardless of the relationship.



He indicated that music is an exportable commodity and it goes beyond going to others with a cup in hand.



NAM1 further talked about what Ghana needs to do to clamp down on foreign music taking over the airwaves.



