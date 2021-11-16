'No one called him a thief' - Nana Aba Anamoah counters Journalist Albert's claim

Entertainment of Tuesday, 16 November 2021

Broadcast journalist and General Manager of GHOne TV, Nana Aba Anamoah has disclosed that cyberbully Journalist Albert was never chased out nor called a thief when he auditioned for 'The Next TV Star'.



Her statement comes after Albert, a former worker at GHbase, detailed how he was unfairly treated at GHOne studios for attacking and levelling false accusations against Serwaa Amihere and some close friends of Nana Aba Anamoah including Lydia Forson on Twitter.



Albert in a tweet dated November 14 wrote: "I was dragged, thrown out of the studio. A woman attempted to attack me, I was chased, and I was called “Thief, catch him”. That, they’ve failed to let the world know."



The broadcaster in reaction to the fresh allegation being levelled against her indicated that no such incident happened at their studios after the young man in question was named and shamed for attacking innocent people on Twitter all in the name of 'agenda'.



Nana Aba's tweet read: "Some of the people at the audition reported him via DM. A few saw him busily deleting tweets. Our team investigated & noticed the constant abuse on his page. No one called him a thief."



Albert has since rendered an apology to all affected persons and also launched a campaign against cyberbullying.






