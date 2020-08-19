Entertainment of Wednesday, 19 August 2020

'No musician in Ghana can be compared to me' – King Ayisoba brags

Ghanaian musician, Albert Apoozore, popularly known as King Ayisoba, has established that he is currently the best musician in Ghana.



Speaking to Mona Gucci on Kantanka TV, King Ayisoba claimed that no Ghanaian artiste in can be compared to him in terms of his international exposure.



According to Ayisoba, foreigners appreciate and promote his craft more than his own people (Ghanaians).



He indicated that his colleagues, Wiyaala, Sherifa Gunu, Atongo and others who do a different style of music are being recognized outside the shores of the country because of their unique styles.



He added, the Ghanaian music industry will thrive if artistes like himself are recognized and appreciated as they do in foreign countries.

