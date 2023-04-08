'No money but Ghanaians are chilling in Kwahu' – Afia Pokuaa exclaims

Entertainment of Saturday, 8 April 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

Popular Ghanaian media personality, Afia Pokuaa (Vim Lady) is questioning how Ghanaians are complaining of hard times yet are having the fun of their lives in Kwahu, this Eater.



According to her, she is unable to fathom how these individuals pull up at such a 'money consuming' event where they bask in 'enjoyment' for a couple of days.



“Eiiii Ghanaians, “no money”, “no money” but see the chilling you are chilling in Kwahu,” she wrote with a thinking emoji to drum home her surprise.



Her comment has been met with mixed reactions from her followers on social media.



While some agree with her statements, others share the opinion that monies for such occasions are usually set aside and budgeted for.



Others emphasized that not all Ghanaians are affected by the harsh economic conditions in the country.



“Point of correction some Ghanaians, not all Ghanaians madam. Some are hungry and have nothing to even eat. Speak for those u are seeing, The Whole Ghana is not in kwahu,” A netizen retorted.



Kwahu is arguably the most desired Easter holiday destination in southern Ghana.



Each year, many troop into the town to spend their holidays with loved ones, where they experience fun-packed activities.



