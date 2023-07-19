You are here: HomeEntertainment2023 07 19Article 1807451

LifeStyle of Wednesday, 19 July 2023

Disclaimer

Source: mynigeria.com

'No medicine, cream or oil can grow the manhood' – Doctor tells men

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

File photo of a man in boxer shorts File photo of a man in boxer shorts

Popular Nigerian doctor and Twitter influencer, Dr. Olufunmilayo, has dismissed claims that some medicines, oil, or cream can make the penis grow bigger.

According to the medical practitioner, a man’s genitalia stops growing when a man clocks 21, and no medication has been scientifically proven to increase the size.

In his words,

“There is NO scientifically proven evidence ANY cream or medication can satisfactorily increase penis significantly. Or even increase it at all. It’s ALL a scam. And a fraud. The men in their posters are already heavily endowed models whose penis grew NATURALLY. And that’s it.

“Some men think repeated masturbation or certain sex positions like doggystyle will enlarge/lengthen the penis. My brother, don’t die before your time. What you have right now is ALL you will have. Spend your energy on using it properly, rather than waste money on buying lies”.

See his post below,



Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment

Newsleading news icon

Inusah Fuseini still maintains his son's innocence

He was caught by stupidity – Inusah Fuseini reacts to son's sentence in US for fraud

Sportsleading sports icon

Mohammed Kudus

New season, same Kudus: Ajax drools over super ball control by Black Stars man

Businessleading business icon

Multichoice office building in Accra

MultiChoice blames increase in DSTV, GoTV subscription prices on inflation

Africaleading africa news icon

Antonio Guterres

UN chief regrets Russia’s decision to end Black Sea grain deal

Opinionsleading opinion icon

New Patriotic Party (NPP)

Bawumia's highest vetting mark: Alan asked by NPP to go to court?