'No medicine, cream or oil can grow the manhood' – Doctor tells men

LifeStyle of Wednesday, 19 July 2023

Source: mynigeria.com

Popular Nigerian doctor and Twitter influencer, Dr. Olufunmilayo, has dismissed claims that some medicines, oil, or cream can make the penis grow bigger.



According to the medical practitioner, a man’s genitalia stops growing when a man clocks 21, and no medication has been scientifically proven to increase the size.



In his words,



“There is NO scientifically proven evidence ANY cream or medication can satisfactorily increase penis significantly. Or even increase it at all. It’s ALL a scam. And a fraud. The men in their posters are already heavily endowed models whose penis grew NATURALLY. And that’s it.



“Some men think repeated masturbation or certain sex positions like doggystyle will enlarge/lengthen the penis. My brother, don’t die before your time. What you have right now is ALL you will have. Spend your energy on using it properly, rather than waste money on buying lies”.



