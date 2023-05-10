‘No matter what some people wear, they smell like poverty’ – Zionfelix jabbed over VGMA outfit

Entertainment of Wednesday, 10 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Zionfelix has been immensely criticized for his looks at the 24th edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs).



The popular blogger was cited as one of the worst-dressed celebrities who appeared on the red carpet at the just-ended awards night.



Charlie Dior, a popular Ghanaian fashion critic, took to social media with a tall list of celebrities who showed up with ‘fashion fails’ on the red carpet.



Zionfelix, who had already been trolled on Twitter for his appearance, featured again in Charlie Dior’s latest video.



Zion wore a peach double-breasted two-piece suit with a buttoned up white shirt.



He matched the look with a pair of white sneakers.



But the blogger obviously suffered a wardrobe malfunction, particularly with his ill-fitted pair of suits.



However, reacting to the looks, a disappointed Charlie Dior cited Zionfelix as part of individuals who do not look good in clothes, no matter what they wear.



According to the US-based Ghanaian fashion critique, there are some people who exude poverty so much so that, it is evident in every part of their lifestyle and Zionfelix falls within this category.



“Let me say this, there are certain people that poverty is embedded in their system, into their blood that whatever they wear doesn’t suit them. Does that make sense? Poverty is drawn all over their bodies, like a Ghana flag. Whatever they wear, they can wear the expensive fit and still look cheap and bad in them. Maybe, just maybe, Zion might be suffering from that. He tried this time, he tried but it just didn’t work. The sneaker was a wrong choice too,” Dior stressed.



Zionfelix was one of the three bloggers who posed on the red carpet at the VGMAs.



The likes of Eugene Osafo-Nkansah (Nkonkonsa) and Ameyaw Debrah also showed up on the red carpet and even presented some awards.







Watch the video below:









@kwabenaBarkoPe he sanso dey turn around all eiii... Zion Felix ????????????????pic.twitter.com/VkZY3BkOev — RAS NANA TAGOR????_???????? ♀️♀️♀️®™???????? (@RASNANATAGOR) May 7, 2023

In 1987 A TV Presenter named Zion felix. First Ghanaian to work for Coca cola pic.twitter.com/5Yq0HOn8dp — Eli Love❤️???????????????? (@Abrantielove) May 9, 2023

Zion Felix he just for thank YouTube https://t.co/H0BvUyymgt — KANYE East (@KingBrownChiki) May 9, 2023

EB/BB